3 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 963,225 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 941,291.

The number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 78,284, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 48,298 in Lake County, up 61 from the previous day; 16,134 in Porter County, up 24; 9,739 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,148 in Jasper County, up six; and 965 in Newton County, up one, following corrections.

A total of 963 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 660,071. New cases were reported between Dec. 26 and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 15,480 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,233 cases, up four from the previous day, and 34,374 tested. Lansing had 2,981 cases, up 11, and 27,693 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.6% in Lake County, down from 6% the day before; 5.9% in Porter County, down from 6.4; 5.3% in LaPorte County, down from 5.5%; 1.8% in Newton County, down from 2%; and 5.1% in Jasper County, down from 5.5%.