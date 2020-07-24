3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region; Indiana exceeds 60,500 cases

Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in the Region — one each in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, health officials reported.
The Region also saw 100 new cases overall, while Indiana saw over 1,000 additional cases, according to updated health statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 260 in Lake County, 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.
There were four new known deaths statewide Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,687. New deaths were reported between Monday and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
Lake County reported 57 new cases, bringing its total to 6,526. Porter County added 18 more cases, bringing its total to 1,022. LaPorte County's cases increased by 21, for a total of 736. Jasper county had three additional cases, for a total of 168. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 104.
ISDH reported 1,011 new cases across Indiana Friday, bringing the state's total to 60,598. New cases were reported Thursday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Monday, which indicated 645 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Wednesday reported 970 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, no increase.
Of Lake County's total 260 deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities. The county's 6,526 case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Portage Township, 386, up seven; Center Township, 282, up five; Westchester Township, 80, up one; Washington Township, 68, no change; Union Township, 51, no change; Liberty Township, 49, up one; Porter Township, 32, no change; Boone Township, 20, no change; Morgan Township, 20, up one; Pleasant Township, 19, up one; Pine Township, eight, up one; and Jackson Township, seven, up one.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 14, up one; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 871 people recovered as of Friday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 678,749 people in Indiana have been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.
ISDH reported 54,159 tested in lake County, 13,615 in Porter County, 11,092 in LaPorte County, 3,069 in Jasper County, and 861 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between June 29 and Thursday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
