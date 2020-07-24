3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region; Indiana exceeds 60,500 cases

Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 14, up one; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.

The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 871 people recovered as of Friday.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 678,749 people in Indiana have been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reported 54,159 tested in lake County, 13,615 in Porter County, 11,092 in LaPorte County, 3,069 in Jasper County, and 861 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between June 29 and Thursday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.