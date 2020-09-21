3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the Region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more COVID-19 deaths — two in Porter County and one in Lake County — and 72 additional cases were reported in Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of seven more deaths were reported across the state, bringing Indiana's total to 3,287.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 17 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 319 in Lake County, 48 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 47 more cases for a total of 10,264. Porter County had 18 more cases, upping its total to 2,077. LaPorte County increased by five to 1,372. Jasper County added two more for a total of 384. Newton County's total remained at 170.