3 NWI students named National Merit Scholars

Three Northwest Indiana high schools have been named National Merit Scholars in the not-for-profit corporation's latest round of 2020 scholarship announcements.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. publicly shared the names Monday of more than 650 winners of scholarships funded by colleges and universities.

Three of 19 Indiana students named Monday are from Northwest Indiana.

Those students include: Ilya Bulanov of Crown Point High School, receiving a National Merit University of South Florida Scholarship; Saranya Devi Sanaka of Munster High School, receiving a National Merit Miami University Scholarship; and Dylan A. Draves of Chesterton High School, receiving a National Merit Indiana University Bloomington Scholarship.

The three scholars join nearly 20 other Northwest Indiana students who were named National Merit Scholars earlier this year.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. shares lists throughout the spring of scholarship winners of varying types funded through the students' university of study, partner corporations or the National Merit organization.

Student recipients named Monday will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study, according to a National Merit news release.