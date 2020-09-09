3 people suffer gunshot wounds to their legs over 4 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police investigated three separate reports of people being shot in their legs over four days in Gary, officials said.

Gary police responded about noon Tuesday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a 21-year-old Crown Point man had checked himself in with a gunshot wound, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told officers he was walking on 35th Avenue, a few blocks west of Grant Street, when he heard gunshots. He said he later realized he had been struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital by a relative, Westerfield said.

Police believe the man's injury may have been caused by an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, Westerfield said.

Another man who checked himself into the hospital Sunday gave police a similar account.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where they spoke with a 24-year-old Chicago man.

The man said he was walking near Third Avenue and Tyler Street when he heard shots fired, then noticed he had been struck in the leg. It wasn't clear who took him to the hospital, Westerfield said.