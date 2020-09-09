 Skip to main content
3 people suffer gunshot wounds to their legs over 4 days
Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Police investigated three separate reports of people being shot in their legs over four days in Gary, officials said.

Gary police responded about noon Tuesday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a 21-year-old Crown Point man had checked himself in with a gunshot wound, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told officers he was walking on 35th Avenue, a few blocks west of Grant Street, when he heard gunshots. He said he later realized he had been struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital by a relative, Westerfield said.

Police believe the man's injury may have been caused by an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, Westerfield said.

Another man who checked himself into the hospital Sunday gave police a similar account.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where they spoke with a 24-year-old Chicago man.

The man said he was walking near Third Avenue and Tyler Street when he heard shots fired, then noticed he had been struck in the leg. It wasn't clear who took him to the hospital, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

A third person was reported shot Saturday.

Police responded about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of West 15th Avenue, where they found a wounded 49-year-old Gary man.

The man appeared to have been shot in both his legs. He was transported to the hospital by an ambulance but was unable to convey to officers what happened, Westerfield said.

Two witnesses told police they were nearby at the time of the shooting and heard gunshots, but they did not see who fired, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210 or 866-CRIME-GP.

