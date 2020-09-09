3 people suffer gunshot wounds to their legs over 4 days

GARY — Police investigated three separate reports of people being shot in their legs over four days in Gary, officials said.
Gary police responded about noon Tuesday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a 21-year-old Crown Point man had checked himself in with a gunshot wound, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told officers he was walking on 35th Avenue, a few blocks west of Grant Street, when he heard gunshots. He said he later realized he had been struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital by a relative, Westerfield said.
Police believe the man's injury may have been caused by an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, Westerfield said.
Another man who checked himself into the hospital Sunday gave police a similar account.
Police responded about 2 a.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where they spoke with a 24-year-old Chicago man.
The man said he was walking near Third Avenue and Tyler Street when he heard shots fired, then noticed he had been struck in the leg. It wasn't clear who took him to the hospital, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
A third person was reported shot Saturday.
Police responded about 10 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of West 15th Avenue, where they found a wounded 49-year-old Gary man.
The man appeared to have been shot in both his legs. He was transported to the hospital by an ambulance but was unable to convey to officers what happened, Westerfield said.
Two witnesses told police they were nearby at the time of the shooting and heard gunshots, but they did not see who fired, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210 or 866-CRIME-GP.
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!