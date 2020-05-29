3-semi crash causes lengthy delays on Borman Expressway, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drivers can expect delays Friday on eastbound Interstate 80/94 because of a crash involving three semitrailers, Indiana State Police said.

The semis crashed about 8 a.m. between Grant Street and Broadway in Gary, causing one of the trucks to overturn, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

No one was injured in the crash, Rot said.

Two outside lanes of the road were blocked as of 10 a.m.

Drivers will experience lengthy lane closures between Grant and Broadway until about 1 p.m., Rot said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.