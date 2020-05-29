You are the owner of this article.
3-semi crash causes lengthy delays on Borman Expressway, police say
3-semi crash causes lengthy delays on Borman Expressway, police say

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed Friday morning between Grant Street and Broadway Avenue after three semis crashed, police said.

Drivers can expect delays Friday on eastbound Interstate 80/94 because of a crash involving three semitrailers, Indiana State Police said.

The semis crashed about 8 a.m. between Grant Street and Broadway in Gary, causing one of the trucks to overturn, Cpl. Eric Rot said.

No one was injured in the crash, Rot said.

Two outside lanes of the road were blocked as of 10 a.m.

Drivers will experience lengthy lane closures between Grant and Broadway until about 1 p.m., Rot said.

