3 sentenced to 60 years for home invasion, gang rape; victim's relative gets 23 years for helping plan crime

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced three men Friday to 60 years each in prison for their roles in a burglary and gang rape of a fourth co-defendant's relative in 2018 in Hammond.
Elias Costello, 20, of East Chicago; Nathaniel Asbury, 23, of Hammond; and Isiah Barboza, 18, each asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas for mercy during a joint sentencing hearing Friday.
Cappas gave little weight to most of the mitigating factors presented by the men's defense attorneys and sentenced each of them to the maximum sentence under their plea agreements.
"The level of depravity, the callousness, the sadisticness," Cappas said. "It was horrific."
Alexis Lietz, 22, of Antioch, Illinois, was dating Costello before the home invasion July 18, 2018, at the Hammond home where Lietz once lived with her family.
She gave her co-defendants a detailed map of the home, which included information about the location of surveillance cameras, safes, jewelry and other valuables. She drove the men to the home where she grew up and waited in a car outside for them.
Cappas sentenced Lietz to 23 years in prison for her role in the crime.
Lietz's relative, who was 22 years old at the time, was sleeping on a couch when the men entered her home with a key provided by Lietz. They wore gloves and masks and pointed at her body and head.
Her 16-year-old brother was in an upstairs bedroom, where he hid as he listened to his sister being raped by Asbury and Barboza.
Costello positioned the woman and groped her before taking a shotgun so one of his co-defendants could begin the rape, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.
The 16-year-old boy alerted his mother, who turned on her home surveillance and called police. She was forced to watch the home invasion and sexual assault unfold, helpless to stop it, Wardrip said.
Twenty-two minutes after the home invasion began, Hammond police arrived and took the defendants into custody.
Costello was found hiding under a pile of clothes, "the coward that he is," Wardrip said.
Asbury was caught by a K-9 as he ran from the area.
Cappas, who viewed the video of the home invasion and rape in his chambers before the hearing, said, "There's a saying a picture is worth a thousands words."
But if given a thousands words, he could not describe the shock he felt upon watching the video, he said.
Cappas told the defendants they were lucky to have received a plea agreement.
Wardrip, who presented the state's case alongside Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg, said the plea agreements were a gift — not to Costello, Barboza or Asbury — but to the woman they sexually assaulted.
The plea agreements spared her the trauma of going to trial, she said.
Costello was represented by attorney John Cantrell.
Barboza was represented by attorney William Brown, and Asbury was represented by attorney Robert Varga.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
