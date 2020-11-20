3 sentenced to 60 years for home invasion, gang rape; victim's relative gets 23 years for helping plan crime

Her 16-year-old brother was in an upstairs bedroom, where he hid as he listened to his sister being raped by Asbury and Barboza.

Costello positioned the woman and groped her before taking a shotgun so one of his co-defendants could begin the rape, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.

The 16-year-old boy alerted his mother, who turned on her home surveillance and called police. She was forced to watch the home invasion and sexual assault unfold, helpless to stop it, Wardrip said.

Twenty-two minutes after the home invasion began, Hammond police arrived and took the defendants into custody.

Costello was found hiding under a pile of clothes, "the coward that he is," Wardrip said.

Asbury was caught by a K-9 as he ran from the area.

Cappas, who viewed the video of the home invasion and rape in his chambers before the hearing, said, "There's a saying a picture is worth a thousands words."

But if given a thousands words, he could not describe the shock he felt upon watching the video, he said.

Cappas told the defendants they were lucky to have received a plea agreement.