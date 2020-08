3 severely injured after car crashes into semitrailer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people suffered severe injuries in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer Monday afternoon at U.S. 231 and Iowa Street near Crown Point, officials said.

Responders were dispatched about 2 p.m. Monday to the area. There, a black Toyota with Illinois plates was heavily damaged after it and the semi collided, Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said.

The semi's front end was damaged, and the vehicle had to be towed for an issue with its radiator.

It appeared the driver of the Toyota mistakenly thought the intersection was a four-way stop, Crane said.

That driver and two passengers who were in the car were transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point.

All three were transported from the scene in stable condition. Their conditions were not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

