3 suspects robbed bank employee, officials say; FBI seeking information

CALUMET CITY — Federal law enforcement officials are seeking information that would identify three suspects in an armed robbery at a Chase Bank.
The offenders allegedly used a handgun to rob a bank employee who was servicing an ATM, the FBI's Chicago office said.
Investigators say the robbery occurred about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Chase Bank at 1783 River Oaks Dr.
Two of the suspects approached the employee, and one of them tried to force the employee into a vehicle, said Special Agent Siobhan Johnson of the FBI Chicago office.
When the employee fought back, the other of the two suspects threatened the employee with a handgun and stole cash and a phone from his or her person, Johnson said.
Those two suspects left the scene in a red Jeep Cherokee that a third suspect was driving, Johnson said. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was stolen, according to Johnson.
Officials described the suspects as a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a medium complexion, dressed in a surgical mask and hooded sweatshirt with white markings; a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a medium complexion; dressed in a surgical mask a black hooded sweatshirt; and a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a light complexion, dressed in a sweatshirt colored pink, purple and yellow.
Additional details on the incident were not available.
The FBI Chicago office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides details leading to an arrest of the suspects.
Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!