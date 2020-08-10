You are the owner of this article.
3 suspects robbed bank employee, officials say; FBI seeking information
CALUMET CITY — Federal law enforcement officials are seeking information that would identify three suspects in an armed robbery at a Chase Bank.

The offenders allegedly used a handgun to rob a bank employee who was servicing an ATM, the FBI's Chicago office said.

Investigators say the robbery occurred about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Chase Bank at 1783 River Oaks Dr.

Two of the suspects approached the employee, and one of them tried to force the employee into a vehicle, said Special Agent Siobhan Johnson of the FBI Chicago office.

When the employee fought back, the other of the two suspects threatened the employee with a handgun and stole cash and a phone from his or her person, Johnson said.

Those two suspects left the scene in a red Jeep Cherokee that a third suspect was driving, Johnson said. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was stolen, according to Johnson.

Officials described the suspects as a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a medium complexion, dressed in a surgical mask and hooded sweatshirt with white markings; a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a medium complexion; dressed in a surgical mask a black hooded sweatshirt; and a black male in his early 20s, thin and with a light complexion, dressed in a sweatshirt colored pink, purple and yellow.

Additional details on the incident were not available.

The FBI Chicago office is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides details leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Officials say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

