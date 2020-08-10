3 suspects robbed bank employee, officials say; FBI seeking information

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — Federal law enforcement officials are seeking information that would identify three suspects in an armed robbery at a Chase Bank.

The offenders allegedly used a handgun to rob a bank employee who was servicing an ATM, the FBI's Chicago office said.

Investigators say the robbery occurred about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Chase Bank at 1783 River Oaks Dr.

Two of the suspects approached the employee, and one of them tried to force the employee into a vehicle, said Special Agent Siobhan Johnson of the FBI Chicago office.

When the employee fought back, the other of the two suspects threatened the employee with a handgun and stole cash and a phone from his or her person, Johnson said.

Those two suspects left the scene in a red Jeep Cherokee that a third suspect was driving, Johnson said. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle was stolen, according to Johnson.