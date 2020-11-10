3 teens arrested after fleeing police with stolen car, gun, police say

HAMMOND — Three 17-year-old boys who were arrested early Tuesday are suspected of fleeing police in a stolen car with guns inside, one of which was also reported stolen, after they were found asleep inside the car.
Two of the teens are from Wisconsin, and the other has ties to Hammond, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Officers were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 5400 block of Hohman Avenue, where a caller reported seeing the teens asleep in a car, Kellogg said.
When police arrived, they noticed the group had guns inside the car with them.
Police tried to speak with the teens, prompting them to speed away, striking two police vehicles in the process, Kellogg said.
The driver led officers on a chase into East Chicago, where they came to a dead end at the city's Inland Steel Company facility. All three teens needed to be removed from the vehicle and were arrested afterward.
Three officers were injured during the chase, but were in "fair condition" as of late Tuesday morning, Kellogg said. None of the teens were injured.
The car they were driving was stolen out of Wisconsin, Kellogg said.
All three teens face charges of resisting law enforcement, burglary, criminal recklessness, auto theft and possession of stolen items, Kellogg said.
