3 wounded in separate shootings Monday; another shot over weekend

GARY — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in separate shootings Monday in Gary, and another over the weekend, police said.
One of the wounded, a 54-year-old Gary man, was struck in a home during a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of West 20th Place for a report of a gunshot victim.
There, officials learned the man had been shot by a person who was in a nearby vehicle and called for him to come outside, Westerfield said.
Bullets flew toward him once he stepped outside, and he ran back inside the home as shots continued to ring. As he was taking cover inside, a bullet flew through the building and struck him in the ankle, Westerfield said.
A 53-year-old woman, also from Gary, was inside the home at the time and was injured by flying debris as bullets struck the home, Westerfield said.
The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and the woman refused treatment, Westerfield said.
Just minutes before, about 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Clark Road for another gunshot victim, a 35-year-old Gary man.
Officers found the man in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Clark Road with a gunshot wound to his stomach, Westerfield said.
The man was uncooperative with investigators and did not provide a suspect description, Westerfield said.
He was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.
Earlier Monday, a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the foot at a home in the 700 block of Burr Street.
Police responded about 6 a.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where the girl was being held, Westerfield said.
Investigators learned the girl had fired an unattended gun and shot herself in the foot about an hour earlier, Westerfield said.
Officials are investigating the incident as accidental.
Over the weekend, police responded to Portage Hospital, where a 19-year-old Gary man had checked himself in for a gunshot wound, Westerfield said.
Investigators made contact with the man about 10 p.m. at the hospital.
The man told officers he was shot at a gas station on Miller Avenue in Gary, by two men who were wearing hoodies, Westerfield said.
Police did not find a crime scene in the area, and the man did not provide investigations with additional details, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!