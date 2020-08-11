3 wounded in separate shootings Monday; another shot over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in separate shootings Monday in Gary, and another over the weekend, police said.

One of the wounded, a 54-year-old Gary man, was struck in a home during a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of West 20th Place for a report of a gunshot victim.

There, officials learned the man had been shot by a person who was in a nearby vehicle and called for him to come outside, Westerfield said.

Bullets flew toward him once he stepped outside, and he ran back inside the home as shots continued to ring. As he was taking cover inside, a bullet flew through the building and struck him in the ankle, Westerfield said.

A 53-year-old woman, also from Gary, was inside the home at the time and was injured by flying debris as bullets struck the home, Westerfield said.

The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and the woman refused treatment, Westerfield said.

Just minutes before, about 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Clark Road for another gunshot victim, a 35-year-old Gary man.