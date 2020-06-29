You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3-year-old pronounced dead after neighbors find him in pool, cops say
breaking urgent

3-year-old pronounced dead after neighbors find him in pool, cops say

{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE – A 3-year-old child from the Chicago area was pronounced dead late Sunday after neighbors found him face-down inside a pool during a birthday party, officials said.

Dylan Tatar, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was pronounced dead about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a Cook County Chief Medical Examiner's release. A cause of death was pending as of early Monday.

Schererville police and fire officials responded about 6:40 p.m. Saturday to the 6500 block of Buttercup Street after a neighbor reported a child found in a swimming pool at a home where the party was held, Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

A neighbor, who is an off-duty police officer, pulled the child out of the pool. A registered nurse who was at the home performed CPR until on the child until responders arrived at the scene, Cook said.

The child, later identified as Tatar, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville and later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago.

Police were notified Sunday that Tatar had died while at Comer's. Cook said no foul play is suspected, Cook said.

An investigation was ongoing as of midday Monday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts