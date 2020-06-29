3-year-old pronounced dead after neighbors find him in pool, cops say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE – A 3-year-old child from the Chicago area was pronounced dead late Sunday after neighbors found him face-down inside a pool during a birthday party, officials said.

Dylan Tatar, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, was pronounced dead about 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a Cook County Chief Medical Examiner's release. A cause of death was pending as of early Monday.

Schererville police and fire officials responded about 6:40 p.m. Saturday to the 6500 block of Buttercup Street after a neighbor reported a child found in a swimming pool at a home where the party was held, Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

A neighbor, who is an off-duty police officer, pulled the child out of the pool. A registered nurse who was at the home performed CPR until on the child until responders arrived at the scene, Cook said.

The child, later identified as Tatar, was transported to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville and later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago.

Police were notified Sunday that Tatar had died while at Comer's. Cook said no foul play is suspected, Cook said.