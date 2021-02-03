3-year-old shot three times in Gary

GARY — A 3-year-old boy was shot three times early Wednesday, police said.

Gary officers found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds while responding about 2:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

At the time of the shooting, the boy's mother was at work and another person was watching him, Westerfield said.

Investigators are questioning the person who was watching the boy.

Westerfield said Wednesday morning that police would not disclose any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

