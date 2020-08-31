3-year-old taken to hospital after swimming pool drowning

×
PORTER — First responders attempted to revive a 3-year-old girl who reportedly drowned Monday morning in a residential swimming pool.
Responders of the Porter and Chesterton fire departments, who were dispatched around 9 a.m. to the 200 block of North Mineral Springs Road in Porter, said the young girl was in full arrest before their arrival.
The girl was out of the water when responders arrived, Porter Fire Chief Jay Craig said.
Responders performed CPR on the scene and on the way to the hospital, officials said.
The 3 year old was taken to Porter Regional Hospital. Officials from the Porter and Chesterton fire departments were not able to speak to the girl's current condition.
Several adults were on the scene and interviewed by police at the time of the fire departments' response, Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka said.
The Porter Police Department is leading an investigation into the cause of the drowning, the fire chiefs said.
