30 more NWI residents die from COVID, bringing Region death tally past 1,000

Another 30 people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the area's death tally to 1,029 since the beginning of the pandemic, data updated Wednesday showed.

New deaths in the area included 21 in Porter County, seven in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 80 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,371.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 20 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Residents of Northwest Indiana's five counties who have died from the disease included 634 in Lake County, 203 in Porter County, 143 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 372 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.