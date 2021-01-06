30 more NWI residents die from COVID, bringing Region death tally past 1,000

Another 30 people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, bringing the area's death tally to 1,029 since the beginning of the pandemic, data updated Wednesday showed.
New deaths in the area included 21 in Porter County, seven in Lake County and two in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 80 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,371.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 20 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Residents of Northwest Indiana's five counties who have died from the disease included 634 in Lake County, 203 in Porter County, 143 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 372 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Another 483 people in Northwest Indiana tested positive for COVID-19, updated data showed. Regional case totals included 41,432 in Lake County, up 280; 13,417 in Porter County, up 120; 7,946 in LaPorte County, up 61; 2,574 in Jasper County, up 21; and 845 in Newton County, up one.
A total of 66,214 Region residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 6,214 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 539,229. New cases were reported between Sept. 7 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 28 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Low-income seniors in Merrillville to be vaccinated against COVID-19: 'They feel it's going to give them a freedom to see their grandchildren'
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,831 cases, up 11 from the previous day, and 27,686 tested. Lansing had 2,610 cases, up 26, and 21,674 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.5% in Lake County, down from 16.7% the day before; 16.1% in Porter County, up from 16%; 18.6% in LaPorte County, up from 18%; 15% in Newton County, up from 14.6%; and 14.6% in Jasper County, up from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.