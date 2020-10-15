3rd defendant pleads guilty in home invasion, rape

CROWN POINT — A third co-defendant pleaded guilty Wednesday in a 2018 Hammond home invasion and could face 20 to 60 years in prison.
Nathaniel Asbury, 23, of Hammond, admitted to one count of rape, a level 1 felony, and one count of burglary, a level 2 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Asbury would be required to register as a sex offender and would be deemed a sexually violent predator.
Asbury's co-defendant Elias Costello, 21, of East Chicago, admitted in a plea agreement filed in August that he; Isiah Barboza, 18, of Hammond; and Asbury broke into a Hammond home July 16, 2018, armed with a shotgun and wearing masks with the intention of taking jewelry, money and electronics.
The home belonged to the family of Costello's then-girlfriend, who also has been charged in the case, according to court records.
Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a female relative of Costello's then-girlfriend, a plea agreement states.
Costello held the woman down during the rape, slapped the victim on the buttocks and encouraged Asbury and Barboza, records allege.
Asbury's attorney, Robert Varga, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg will argue the length of Asbury's sentence.
His plea agreement calls for a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.
Costello and Barboza both have pleaded guilty and agreed to sentences within the same range, records show.
Asbury and Barboza are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.
Costello is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13.
