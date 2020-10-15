3rd defendant pleads guilty in home invasion, rape

CROWN POINT — A third co-defendant pleaded guilty Wednesday in a 2018 Hammond home invasion and could face 20 to 60 years in prison.

Nathaniel Asbury, 23, of Hammond, admitted to one count of rape, a level 1 felony, and one count of burglary, a level 2 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Asbury would be required to register as a sex offender and would be deemed a sexually violent predator.

Asbury's co-defendant Elias Costello, 21, of East Chicago, admitted in a plea agreement filed in August that he; Isiah Barboza, 18, of Hammond; and Asbury broke into a Hammond home July 16, 2018, armed with a shotgun and wearing masks with the intention of taking jewelry, money and electronics.

The home belonged to the family of Costello's then-girlfriend, who also has been charged in the case, according to court records.

Costello, Asbury and Barboza took turns holding the shotgun while Asbury and Barboza raped a female relative of Costello's then-girlfriend, a plea agreement states.

Costello held the woman down during the rape, slapped the victim on the buttocks and encouraged Asbury and Barboza, records allege.