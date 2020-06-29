3rd East Chicago police officer tests positive for COVID-19, official says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A third officer with the East Chicago Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, department officials said Sunday.

Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said the detective tested positive on Wednesday, and has since been put on a two-week leave to self-isolate at home.

The detective was hospitalized for a short period of time, Rivera said, but is doing better now.

As a precaution, Rivera said about 10 members of the department have been asked to be tested for COVID-19 since they had contact with the detective.

In early May, two probationary officers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a previous Times report.

The two officers have since been cleared and are back on duty, Rivera said.

