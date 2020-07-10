You are the owner of this article.
4 children die when semi slams into car on highway
4 children die when semi slams into car on highway

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for a construction zone on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana, state police said.

The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle and he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries, state police spokesman Sgt. John Bowling said.

The semitrailer failed to slow down for traffic that was approaching the construction zone near Cambridge City about 15 miles west of the Indiana-Ohio state line, he said.

Investigators believe the semi driver had been using drugs and plan to seek criminal charges against him. He suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Those killed in the crash were identified as Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8; and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6. The car’s driver, Aaron Bruce, 34, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children, Bowling said. He said all four children were siblings but he didn’t immediately know where they lived.

The crash closed the highway’s eastbound lanes for about 12 hours.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

