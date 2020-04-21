You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 men confine woman in her home to rob her of stimulus check, police say
alert urgent

4 men confine woman in her home to rob her of stimulus check, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — Four men broke into a woman’s home and confined her there for four hours because they knew she received her stimulus check, police said.

Charges were filed Monday against Paul David Blankenship and Phillip David Guzman, both of Lake Station, and Christopher William Jay Henderson and Jacob Baughman, both of Hobart, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Each man was charged with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary of a dwelling and residential entry break and enter, according to court records.

At 5:51 a.m. Sunday a woman reported to police that she was held against her will, said Lake Station Chief of Police James Richardson.

The woman said she was held against her will for four hours by four men she knew at her residence in the 2700 block of Dearborn Street. She awoke when the men entered her home around 1:30 a.m., police said. She said one of the men had a gun and one of the men took her phone so she could not dial 911.

The men then left her home, telling her not to leave because they would be back. Once she was sure they were gone, she drove to the Lake Station Police Department.

The victim said the men knew she recently received her stimulus check and they wanted to rob her, police said.

A detective investigated and the four men were quickly taken into custody. All of the suspects are in custody at the Lake County Jail and are being held on $75,000 bail, court records said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Woman reports 4 men confined her in home to rob her of stimulus check, police say

From left: Paul Blankenship, Phillip Guzman, Jacob Baughman and Christopher Henderson. 

 Provided
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts