 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; area adds over 600 new cases
alert urgent

4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; area adds over 600 new cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus stock

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

Four more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two people died from the respiratory disease in Porter County and one each died in Lake and Jasper counties.

The fatalities were included in 36 reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,383. New deaths were reported between Oct. 30 and Saturday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Region death totals stand at 392 in Lake County, 73 in LaPorte County, 65 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.

State health officials list 246 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 606 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 18,802 cases in Lake County, 4,900 in Porter County, 3,127 in LaPorte County, 971 in Jasper County and 353 in Newton County.

Statewide there were 4,689 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's total to 210,374. New cases were reported between Oct. 28 and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists 36 patients currently hospitalized and 3,099 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 13.7% for all tests and 20.1% for unique individuals in Lake County; 14.2% for all tests and 21.1% for unique individuals in Porter County; 10.1% for all tests and 16.6% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 20.6% for all tests and 34.7% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 13.1% for all tests and 20.9% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 9.5% seven-day rate and a 6.2% cumulative rate for all tests, and 18.2% seven-day rate and a 11.6% cumulative rate for unique individuals.

The positivity rates reflect Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

There are 1,809,940 individuals who have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,210,666 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests, a total of 43,309, were administered between June 7 and Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'This chart is just depressing': John King breaks down Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts