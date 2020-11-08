4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; area adds over 600 news cases

Four more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two people died from the respiratory disease in Porter County and one each died in Lake and Jasper counties.

The fatalities were included in 36 reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,383. New deaths were reported between Oct. 30 and Saturday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Region death totals stand at 392 in Lake County, 73 in LaPorte County, 65 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.

State health officials list 246 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 606 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 18,802 cases in Lake County, 4,900 in Porter County, 3,127 in LaPorte County, 971 in Jasper County and 353 in Newton County.