4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Four more people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The four local fatalities, three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, were included in 18 additional deaths reported across Indiana. The state has a total of 8,613 deaths from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Region death totals from COVID-19 stood at 649 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 150 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
A total of 405 new coronavirus cases were reported across NWI. County totals include 42,763 in Lake County, up 214; 13,932 in Porter County, up 95; 8,300 in LaPorte County, up 69; 2,686 in Jasper County, up 24; and 867 in Newton County, up three.
There were 5,127 new cases added across Indiana, for a total count of 563,653. New cases were reported between Dec. 30 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,895 cases and 28,364 tested. Lansing had 2,690 cases and 22,145 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.5% in Lake County, the same as the day before; 16.5% in Porter County, down from 17.1%; 18.3% in LaPorte County, down from 18.6%; 14.9% in Newton County, up from 13.9%; and 16.2% in Jasper County, down from 16.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers who are 80 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and can make an appointment to be immunized through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.