4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Four more people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The four local fatalities, three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, were included in 18 additional deaths reported across Indiana. The state has a total of 8,613 deaths from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Region death totals from COVID-19 stood at 649 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 150 in LaPorte County, 32 in Jasper County and 19 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 371 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 405 new coronavirus cases were reported across NWI. County totals include 42,763 in Lake County, up 214; 13,932 in Porter County, up 95; 8,300 in LaPorte County, up 69; 2,686 in Jasper County, up 24; and 867 in Newton County, up three.