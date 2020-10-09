 Skip to main content
4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities were a part of 21 new deaths reported across Indiana. A total of 3,555 people have died from the respiratory disease.

The Region's death totals stood at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 47 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 29 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The state, which had set a record for new COVID-19 positive tests statewide on Friday, again broke the record with 1,945 new cases reported. Indiana's case total increased to 133,411.

The Region saw 231 new cases reported.

Lake County added 150 cases, for a total of 11,728, Porter County added 35 cases for a total of 2,550, LaPorte County added 34 new cases for a total of 1,801, Jasper County saw six additional cases, bringing its total to 438, and Newton County also had six more cases, for a total of 188.

New cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday.

One patient was hospitalized in Porter County, and 2,118 have recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.2% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests and 9.3% seven-day rate and an 9% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.5% for all tests and 8.9% for unique individuals in Lake County, 5.6% for all tests and 8.8% for unique individuals in Porter County, 7.2% for all tests and 10.5% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 5.3% for all tests and 6.1% for unique individuals in Jasper County, and 0.8% for all tests and 5.7% for unique individuals in Newton County.

State officials said 1,474,639 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,306,562 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 105,140 in Lake County, 32,233 in Porter County, 24,070 in LaPorte County, 6,402 in Jasper County and 1,917 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 8 and Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

