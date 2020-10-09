4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities were a part of 21 new deaths reported across Indiana. A total of 3,555 people have died from the respiratory disease.

The Region's death totals stood at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 47 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 29 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The state, which had set a record for new COVID-19 positive tests statewide on Friday, again broke the record with 1,945 new cases reported. Indiana's case total increased to 133,411.

The Region saw 231 new cases reported.