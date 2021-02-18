4 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

Four more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data released Thursday showed.

Additional deaths included three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 29 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,854 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 1 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,373 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.

That total included 854 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 194 in LaPorte County, 42 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, up two from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.