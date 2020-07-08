4 more die from coronavirus in Region; state exceeds 49,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday while the statewide case total surpassed 49,000, health officials said.

Death totals stood at 246 for Lake County, up two; 39 for Porter County, up two; 26 for LaPorte County; 10 for Newton County; and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

There were 15 additional fatalities across the state, bringing the death total to 2,539. New deaths were reported between June 20 and Tuesday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 64 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the county's total to 5,276. Porter County added 28 cases, a large jump from just four new cases the day before. Its total stood at 797. LaPorte County added four for a total of 583. Jasper saw two new cases, bringing its total to 123. Newton County added just one, for a total of 99.