4 more die from COVID-19 in NWI, officials say

Four additional COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Region, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.
The four local deaths included three in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.
The fatalities were included in 36 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,299 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between April 10 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
NWI has had 1,426 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. County totals include 890 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 199 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 32 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable, down seven from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 70 new COVID-19 cases added across the Region, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 48,687 in Lake County, up 51; 9,831 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,191 in Jasper County, up seven; and 968 in Newton County, up one.
Porter County reported 16,296 total cases Friday. The county health department had not provided updated statistics as of Saturday afternoon.
Across Indiana there were 1,243 more positive cases reported, pushing the state's total to 666,516. New cases were reported between Nov. 23 and Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,258 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 35,317 tested. Lansing had 3,006 cases, up five, and 28,411 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, up from 4.2% the day before; 5% in Porter County, down from 5.2%; 3.3% in LaPorte County, down from 3.4%; 1.5% in Newton County, up from 0.7%; and 5.6% in Jasper County, down from 5.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Saturday, 677,890 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 657,741 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,112,590 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,088,149.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.