4 more die from COVID-19 in NWI, officials say

Across Indiana there were 1,243 more positive cases reported, pushing the state's total to 666,516. New cases were reported between Nov. 23 and Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,258 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 35,317 tested. Lansing had 3,006 cases, up five, and 28,411 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, up from 4.2% the day before; 5% in Porter County, down from 5.2%; 3.3% in LaPorte County, down from 3.4%; 1.5% in Newton County, up from 0.7%; and 5.6% in Jasper County, down from 5.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Saturday, 677,890 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 657,741 the previous day, according to state health officials.

The State Department of Health also reported that 1,112,590 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,088,149.