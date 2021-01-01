4 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state surpasses 8,000 fatalities

Four more people died in the Region from COVID-19 as Indiana surpassed 8,000 overall fatalities from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The Region's deaths included three more in Lake County and one in LaPorte County. A total of 976 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 609 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 138 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

Indiana's fatality total reached 8,016 after 106 new deaths were added to the count. New deaths were reported between Nov. 22 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 355 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

The Region saw 527 new COVID-19 cases added across the area. New case totals included 40,230 in Lake County, up 402; 7,650 in LaPorte County, up 102; 2,491 in Jasper County, up 20; and 831 in Newton County, up three.