4 more die from COVID-19 in Region; state surpasses 8,000 fatalities

Four more people died in the Region from COVID-19 as Indiana surpassed 8,000 overall fatalities from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Region's deaths included three more in Lake County and one in LaPorte County. A total of 976 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began: 609 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 138 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
Indiana's fatality total reached 8,016 after 106 new deaths were added to the count. New deaths were reported between Nov. 22 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 355 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region saw 527 new COVID-19 cases added across the area. New case totals included 40,230 in Lake County, up 402; 7,650 in LaPorte County, up 102; 2,491 in Jasper County, up 20; and 831 in Newton County, up three.
Updated COVID-19 death and case totals were not available from the Porter County Health Department as the county's government offices were closed in observance of New Year's Day. The most recent figures from Thursday included 180 fatalities and 12,844 cases. There were also 35 people hospitalized and 11,200 recovered.
Indiana had 6,407 new cases added, pushing the overall count to 517,773. New cases were reported between Dec. 19 and Thursday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,777 cases and 27,226 tested. Lansing had 2,546 cases and 21,254 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.6% in Lake County, up from 14.1% the day before; 14.6% in Porter County, down from 14.7%; 16.8% in LaPorte County, the same as the previous day; 14.4% in Newton County, down from 15.2%; and 13% in Jasper County, down from 14.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.