4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in LaPorte County; Region sees over 100 more cases

The Region saw four new COVID-19 deaths — all from LaPorte County — and 109 additional cases, on Friday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 35 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 6 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 223 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 71 positive cases for a total of 9,346. Porter County had 24 more cases, bringing its total to 1,801. LaPorte County saw eight new cases, for a total of 1,212.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 336. Newton County added two cases, upping its total to 149.