 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in LaPorte County; Region sees over 100 more cases
breaking urgent

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in LaPorte County; Region sees over 100 more cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

The Region saw four new COVID-19 deaths — all from LaPorte County — and 109 additional cases, on Friday, according to updated statistics by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Northwest Indiana's Friday death totals stood at 298 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 35 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 6 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 223 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 71 positive cases for a total of 9,346. Porter County had 24 more cases, bringing its total to 1,801. LaPorte County saw eight new cases, for a total of 1,212.

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 336. Newton County added two cases, upping its total to 149.

ISDH reported 1,044 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 97,884. New cases were reported between Aug. 29 and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 1,563 people recovered.

A total of 1,497,703 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.7% cumulative positive rate and a 5.5% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 22 to 28.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Newton County, 8.2%; Lake County, 6.4%; Porter County, 6.2%; Jasper County, 3.4%; and LaPorte County, 2.7%.

ISDH reported 83,236 tested in Lake County, 24,655 in Porter County, 18,620 in LaPorte County, 5,059 in Jasper County and 1,386 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 14 and Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: September 6th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts