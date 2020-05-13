You are the owner of this article.
4 Porter County students named National Merit Scholars
4 Porter County students named National Merit Scholars

Four Northwest Indiana students have been named National Merit Scholars in the latest round of national scholarship distributions.

Three seniors from Chesterton High School and one senior from Washington Township High School are being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The four scholarship recipients were chosen as apart of 2,500 scholars selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists from across the country. They will receive $2,500 scholarships, according to a National Merit Scholarship Corp. news release.

Aidan S. Li and Gavin K. Dooley of Chesterton High School and Jennifer L. Cahillane of Washington Township High School are being awarded scholarships supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.'s own funds.

Gabriel P. Kroeger of Chesterton High School is being awarded a National Merit Scholarship unwritten by Occidental Petroleum Corp., according to the news release.

National Merit Scholars are initially entered into the national scholarship pool through scores earned on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Semifinalists are selected from this pool on a state-representational basis representing less than 1% of the country's high school seniors, according to the news release.

About 16,00 semifinalists were named this year from the approximately 21,000 students who took the qualifying exam, according to the news release.

About 15,000 students met academic standards to advance to the finalist level of National Merit competition, and from those students, 7,600 finalists were selected to be named National Merit Scholars.

2 Valparaiso seniors named National Merit Scholars

Two Valparaiso High School students were recognized last month with corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. 

An additional 4,100 scholars nationally are expected to be named in July.

