4 Porter County students named National Merit Scholars

Four Northwest Indiana students have been named National Merit Scholars in the latest round of national scholarship distributions.

Three seniors from Chesterton High School and one senior from Washington Township High School are being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

The four scholarship recipients were chosen as apart of 2,500 scholars selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists from across the country. They will receive $2,500 scholarships, according to a National Merit Scholarship Corp. news release.

Aidan S. Li and Gavin K. Dooley of Chesterton High School and Jennifer L. Cahillane of Washington Township High School are being awarded scholarships supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.'s own funds.

Gabriel P. Kroeger of Chesterton High School is being awarded a National Merit Scholarship unwritten by Occidental Petroleum Corp., according to the news release.

National Merit Scholars are initially entered into the national scholarship pool through scores earned on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.