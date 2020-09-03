4 shootings in 4 days: Michigan City police seek public's help

The 18-year-old said he crashed his car into a garage in the 400 block of Springland Avenue in an attempt to flee the suspect vehicle. Several spent shell casings were collected as evidence at the scene and witnesses were interviewed, Rodriguez said.

The following night, officers were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. to the 800 block of Main Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers located a residence that sustained damage from gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses and collected spent shell casings. No injuries were reported during this incident, Rodriguez said.

On the same day at 9:23 p.m., officers in the parking lot of the police department, once again, heard several shots being fired in the neighborhood north of the police station. While enroute to the area, 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the 300 Block of Walker Street.

Officers spoke with witnesses and collected spent shell casings. No injuries were reported in this incident, police said.

Police are still working out the details of each of these incidents and it is unknown at this time if any are related. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Tips sought