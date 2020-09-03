4 shootings in 4 days: Michigan City police seek public's help

MICHIGAN CITY — Police need the public's help identifying witnesses that may shed light on the people behind four separate shootings that occurred over a four-day period.
In the latest incident, two young men, ages 20 and 22, were treated for gunshot wounds to their "lower extremities and buttocks area" at Franciscan hospital, police said.
In that shooting, officers were dispatched about 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 Block of Fir Street in reference to shots being fired. Once there, officers located vehicles damaged by suspected gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses and collected spent shell casings.
Officers were then dispatched to the local hospital to speak with the two gunshot victims, according to Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
Shots ring out
Michigan City police said the first of four recent shootings occurred at 10:25 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood just north of the police station. Officers in the department parking lot heard several shots ring out, Rodriguez said.
While enroute to the call, 911 calls indicated the shots were being fired in the 300 block of Springfield Avenue. An 18-year-old man told police after leaving the gas station, a vehicle approached him in the area of Fir and School streets and opened fire at his vehicle.
The 18-year-old said he crashed his car into a garage in the 400 block of Springland Avenue in an attempt to flee the suspect vehicle. Several spent shell casings were collected as evidence at the scene and witnesses were interviewed, Rodriguez said.
The following night, officers were dispatched at 1:34 a.m. to the 800 block of Main Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers located a residence that sustained damage from gunfire. Officers spoke with witnesses and collected spent shell casings. No injuries were reported during this incident, Rodriguez said.
On the same day at 9:23 p.m., officers in the parking lot of the police department, once again, heard several shots being fired in the neighborhood north of the police station. While enroute to the area, 911 calls reporting shots being fired in the 300 Block of Walker Street.
Officers spoke with witnesses and collected spent shell casings. No injuries were reported in this incident, police said.
Police are still working out the details of each of these incidents and it is unknown at this time if any are related. No suspects are in custody at this time.
Tips sought
Police have asked any eyewitnesses or residents with surveillance cameras (such as a Ring doorbell camera) in any of the areas of these shootings to contact Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, ext. 1086.
The Michigan City Police Department can also be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through the crime tip hotline number, 219-873-1488.
Tips can also be submitted by calling the "WeTip Hotline" at 1-800-78-CRIME. Rewards are possible upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!