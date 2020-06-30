4 taken to hospital after man crashes into cars during chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A police chase came to a halt Monday when a driver being pursued by police crashed into three other vehicles, officials said.

Lake County sheriff's police were on patrol about 4 p.m. Monday when they attempted to stop a black SUV, driven by a 35-year-old Michigan City man, in the area of West 40th Avenue and Madison Street in Gary for a traffic violation, according to a police report.

As police were gathering information from the man, he drove off, records state.

Police gave chase, and the man crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection of West 25th Avenue and Harrison Street in Gary.

Four people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals for evaluation, the report said.

The man was being held Tuesday at the Lake County Jail pending formal charges, police said.

