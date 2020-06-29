4 wounded in separate shootings over 4 days in Gary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Four people were wounded in separate shootings over a period of four days, police said.

About 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Gary police responded to the 500 block of Tennessee Street for a report of a man down in the street, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police said the man, a 43-year-old from Gary, had what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers tried to get information, but he did not speak English.

Additional details regarding the man's injuries were not available as of Monday.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2100 block of Burr Street for a gunshot wound victim.

Police spoke with a 37-year-old Harvey woman, who said she was wounded in both her legs during a domestic dispute.

The woman told police she transported herself to the hospital, Westerfield said.

On Saturday, police spoke with a 39-year-old Gary woman who had been shot in the arm after responding about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street, Westerfield said.

The woman claimed she was shot by a heavy-set black male while standing by her vehicle, police said. The man turned and fired at the victim before fleeing the area.