4 wounded in separate shootings over 4 days in Gary

GARY — Four people were wounded in separate shootings over a period of four days, police said.
About 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Gary police responded to the 500 block of Tennessee Street for a report of a man down in the street, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Police said the man, a 43-year-old from Gary, had what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers tried to get information, but he did not speak English.
Additional details regarding the man's injuries were not available as of Monday.
About 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2100 block of Burr Street for a gunshot wound victim.
Police spoke with a 37-year-old Harvey woman, who said she was wounded in both her legs during a domestic dispute.
The woman told police she transported herself to the hospital, Westerfield said.
On Saturday, police spoke with a 39-year-old Gary woman who had been shot in the arm after responding about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street, Westerfield said.
The woman claimed she was shot by a heavy-set black male while standing by her vehicle, police said. The man turned and fired at the victim before fleeing the area.
A vehicle that belonged to a separate person was damaged in the shooting, Westerfield said.
About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a report of a gunshot victim.
A woman there told police she was shot in the 2600 block of Madison Street, then tried to drive on an expressway to Michigan City. While driving, she noticed one of her tires was flat and stopped the car.
She was found on the expressway by an Indiana State Trooper and transported to the hospital by ambulance, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
