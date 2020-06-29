You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4 wounded in separate shootings over 4 days in Gary
breaking urgent

4 wounded in separate shootings over 4 days in Gary

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — Four people were wounded in separate shootings over a period of four days, police said.

About 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Gary police responded to the 500 block of Tennessee Street for a report of a man down in the street, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police said the man, a 43-year-old from Gary, had what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Officers tried to get information, but he did not speak English.

Additional details regarding the man's injuries were not available as of Monday.

Gunshot victim dies days after being hospitalized, police say

About 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2100 block of Burr Street for a gunshot wound victim.

Police spoke with a 37-year-old Harvey woman, who said she was wounded in both her legs during a domestic dispute.

The woman told police she transported herself to the hospital, Westerfield said.

On Saturday, police spoke with a 39-year-old Gary woman who had been shot in the arm after responding about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street, Westerfield said.

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Region as cases slowly rise

The woman claimed she was shot by a heavy-set black male while standing by her vehicle, police said. The man turned and fired at the victim before fleeing the area.

A vehicle that belonged to a separate person was damaged in the shooting, Westerfield said.

About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a report of a gunshot victim.

Gelsosomo's Pizza employee tests positive for COVID-19

A woman there told police she was shot in the 2600 block of Madison Street, then tried to drive on an expressway to Michigan City. While driving, she noticed one of her tires was flat and stopped the car.

She was found on the expressway by an Indiana State Trooper and transported to the hospital by ambulance, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 28

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts