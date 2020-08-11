4-year-old girl accidentally shot self in the foot, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 4-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound early Tuesday is believed to have accidentally shot herself, police said.

Gary police responded about 6 a.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a report of a juvenile gunshot victim, police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Investigators learned the girl had fired a gun about 5 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Burr Street. She was wounded in her foot, Westerfield said.

Officials are investigating the incident as accidental, Westerfield said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

