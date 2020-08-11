You are the owner of this article.
4-year-old girl accidentally shot self in the foot, police say
4-year-old girl accidentally shot self in the foot, police say

Times Staff

GARY — A 4-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound early Tuesday is believed to have accidentally shot herself, police said.

Gary police responded about 6 a.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a report of a juvenile gunshot victim, police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Investigators learned the girl had fired a gun about 5 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Burr Street. She was wounded in her foot, Westerfield said.

Officials are investigating the incident as accidental, Westerfield said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

