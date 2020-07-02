You are the owner of this article.
4-year-old seriously injured after drunken mother crashed into pole, records allege
4-year-old seriously injured after drunken mother crashed into pole, records allege

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Wednesday allege a Michigan woman complained about her hair being ruined after crashing into a utility pole while driving drunk, causing injuries to her 4-year-old daughter.

Cherrelle M. Bethley, 31, of South Haven, Michigan, was wanted on a warrant Thursday, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Bethley's 4-year-old daughter suffered a fractured skull, broken femur and two broken wrists in a crash June 27 at the intersection of Broadway and East 107th Avenue, records state.

Crown Point police responded to the area about 4:15 a.m. after a red Chevrolet Blazer struck a utility pole.

Bethley rushed up to a responding officer and said her daughter was still trapped in the Blazer, which sustained heavy front-end damage, records state.

The officer found the girl, who was pinned behind the front passenger seat and against the rear passenger side door. She was only partially in a booster seat, with no seat belts connected to the seat or engaged, records state.

Bethley asked several times why police could not open the door and get her child out, according to documents. Police told her firefighters would have to extricate the child, because of damage to her vehicle.

Police found a nearly empty bottle of Hennessey liquor on the driver's seat floorboard, records allege.

Bethley told an officer she went to get her hair done and dropped off a friend before the crash. She continued to say her hair was ruined and appeared to think she was on U.S. 30, not Broadway, records state.

Bethley consented to a blood test, which showed her blood alcohol level was 0.167 and she also had THC in her system, records show.

Her daughter was flown to a Chicago hospital for further treatment, and she was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

She was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 3 felony, four felony counts of operating while intoxicated, and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated.

