40 rounds of gunfire that injured 1 was isolated incident, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A shooting that injured one person early Tuesday outside an apartment complex in the city's downtown area is believed to be an isolated incident related to a domestic issue, police said.
The wounded, a 27-year-old Gary man, was struck by gunfire as he arrived to the location. He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Portage police said.
Police responded about 5:15 a.m. to an apartment complex near 6045 Canden Ave for a disturbance report. Officials said at least 40 rounds were fired at the scene from at least four different caliber guns.
The man who was struck told investigators he had gone to the complex to meet his girlfriend and was shot at immediately upon arrival, police said.
The man said he did not know who fired at him and did not provide a description of the suspects, police said.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a dark SUV leave the scene.
An investigation was still ongoing as of early Wednesday.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Portage Detective Sgt. Chris Burch at 219-762-3122.
