48 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Region

No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in the Region as the daily case total slowed and the statewide total surpassed 64,000, health data showed.
The Region saw 48 new confirmed cases overall, while Indiana saw over 630 additional cases, according to updated health statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Death totals across the Region included 266 in Lake County, 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were eight new deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 2,733. New deaths were reported between June 26 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 199 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
Lake County reported 30 new cases, bringing its total to 6,821. Porter County added 16 more cases, bringing its total to 1,112. LaPorte County's cases decreased by two, for a total of 770. Jasper County did not add cases, leaving its total at 189. Newton County saw two new cases, for a total of 108.
ISDH reported 630 new cases across Indiana Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 64,299. New cases were reported Tuesday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Tuesday, when it reported 713 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
Of Lake County's total 266 deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities. The county's 6,821 case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Wednesday: Portage Township, 413, up seven; Center Township, 312, up four; Westchester Township, 92, up one; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 55, no change; Union Township, 55, up one; Porter Township, 32, no change; Boone Township, 22, up two; Morgan Township, 21, no change; Pleasant Township, 20, no change; Jackson Township, 13, up one; and Pine Township, eight, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 14, up one; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 872 people recovered as of Wednesday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 724,238 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.
ISDH reported 57,313 tested in Lake County, 14,801 in Porter County, 11,992 in LaPorte County, 3,235 in Jasper County, and 895 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 4 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Indiana
Lake County
LaPorte County
Gary
Merrillville
Beverly Shores
Hammond municipal buildings
WiseWay Market
Strack & Van Til
Walt's Food Center
Menard's
Meijer
Jewel-Osco
Horseshoe Casino
Illinois Secretary of State
Indianapolis
Starbucks
Walmart
Sam’s Club
Costco
Best Buy
Kohl's
Kroger
Dollar Tree
Target
CVS
Lowe's
Home Depot
PetSmart
Walgreens
Aldi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.