5 coronavirus deaths in Gary; city officials discuss curfew

GARY — Gary has had two more deaths from coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the city’s death toll to five residents, officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the amount of coronavirus cases in Gary has risen to 103 people, according to a release from Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.

Gary leaders are discussing implementing a nightly curfew following suit with other communities such as Michigan City, which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. During this time, no one is allowed to remain on or loiter in a vehicle on Michigan City streets or public places. Those exempted are residents traveling for essential work purposes, people seeking services of a health care operation or anyone engaged in essential travel, Michigan City officials said.

“We are looking into this very closely,” said Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary Communications Director. “A big part of the problem is that there’s a lot of what is suspected to be nonessential traffic around the city. The biggest spike is expected to be coming in the next few weeks. Easter is coming up, which is a time people normally gather, but that’s what sets up the spread of the virus. We understand the temptation but it’s better to not gather this year and have family members around for next year.”