5 coronavirus deaths in Gary; city officials discuss curfew

GARY — Gary has had two more deaths from coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the city’s death toll to five residents, officials said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the amount of coronavirus cases in Gary has risen to 103 people, according to a release from Gary Mayor Jerome Prince.
Gary leaders are discussing implementing a nightly curfew following suit with other communities such as Michigan City, which is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. During this time, no one is allowed to remain on or loiter in a vehicle on Michigan City streets or public places. Those exempted are residents traveling for essential work purposes, people seeking services of a health care operation or anyone engaged in essential travel, Michigan City officials said.
“We are looking into this very closely,” said Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary Communications Director. “A big part of the problem is that there’s a lot of what is suspected to be nonessential traffic around the city. The biggest spike is expected to be coming in the next few weeks. Easter is coming up, which is a time people normally gather, but that’s what sets up the spread of the virus. We understand the temptation but it’s better to not gather this year and have family members around for next year.”
In addition, all of Gary’s beaches were shut down Wednesday to the vehicular traffic, though pedestrians are still able to access the beach at this time, said Gonzalez.
“Residents can’t park near the beach or drive up to it but people can still walk on the beach,” said Gonzalez. “However, if they don’t practice social distancing, we can close down the beaches like we have done to other facilities in the city.”
Prince said Gary police will take steps to make sure all gatherings comply with social distancing orders and will also enforce the stay-at-home order for several nonessential businesses in operation.
“Our older residents are in the group most likely to die from COVID-19,” Prince said. “Please check on your neighbors while practicing safe practices like social distancing. If we remain patient, calm, we will get through this together.”
