5 drivers cited during school bus stop arm enforcement patrols in Lowell, police say
5 drivers cited during school bus stop arm enforcement patrols in Lowell, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

LOWELL — Five drivers were cited with traffic violations during a nearly month-long school traffic safety blitz by the Lowell Police Department, officials said.

Four of those drivers were cited with class A infractions on suspected school bus stop arm violations, and another was cited on suspicion of driving 73 mph in a 40 mph zone, according to police.

Between Aug. 18 and Tuesday, Lowell police deployed special patrols aimed at locating and citing violators of bus stop arm laws.

The effort was funded by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, police said.

The department said in a written statement that the blitz was planned as a response to "recent local tragedies involving stop arm violations."

In October 2018, three children were killed in a crash in Fulton County, Ind. while they were boarding a school bus.

Then, in May 2019, the Indiana House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 2, which toughened punishments for Hoosier drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus.

The legislation makes it a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine, to recklessly pass a stopped school bus while its lights are flashing and its stop arm is extended.

Drivers found to be in violation of the law may also have their license suspended for up to 90 days for a first-time stop arm violation, and up to one year for a repeated violation.

Under the law, it is now a level 6 felony to pass a stopped school bus if it results in injury of a child, and a level 5 felony — punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine — to cause death by recklessly passing a stopped school bus.

Lowell police thanked employees of the Tri-Creek School Corporation for their cooperation in the initiative.

