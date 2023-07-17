EAST CHICAGO — Five Lake County high school graduates were recipients of a scholarship award honoring a late Lake Station student.

On July 3, the presentation of the George Amaya It’s Cool to Stay in School Scholarship award took place at the Lorenzo Arredondo Justice Center in East Chicago, after a three-year pause.

Jade Bailey of Steel City Academy in Gary, Sarah Bell of Morton High in Hammond, Christian Dahn of Hanover Central, Milton Green of West Side Leadership Academy in Gary and Brenden Pempeck-Ricard of Lowell High School were awarded $200 each.

It’s Cool to Stay in School is the program that offers the scholarship award. It was founded in 2007 by Lake Superior Court Judge Calvin D. Hawkins. The program was originally started to address the issue of school truancy but shifted its focus to promote civic engagement and push students to continue their education.

The scholarship award is named for George Amaya, an Edison High School graduate who was in his first year at Manchester University when he was killed in a car accident in 2010. Amaya was one of the first recipients of the scholarship a few months before this death.

In previous years, only two high school graduates each year would receive the scholarship, Hawkins said. However, the award was not presented for the past three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it restarted this year, eligibility was expanded to allow one high school graduate from each of Lake County’s public and private high schools to be a recipient. Hawkins said this was done to promote the return of the award.

Twenty high school principals in the county were contacted, requesting nominations of students, but Hawkins got only five responses. However, he claims that low participation from the high schools has been persistent throughout the years, an issue he has been questioning.

“We’re begging you to take free money,” he said.

Hawkins told The Times that the program will continue its outreach to schools but hopes to see a greater commitment from school administrators.

“This betters our community at large,” he said.