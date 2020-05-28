5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Lake County, state data showed.
The deaths bring the total number to 175 in Lake County, 24 in Porter County, 22 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
LaPorte County reported a total of 22 deaths Thursday, one less from Wednesday. Health officials sometimes adjust numbers if they learn cases are redundant or should be classified differently.
Additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 29 and May 27, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 646 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 33,068.
Lake County reported 147 new cases, for a total of 3,492 cases.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 655, up 66 from the day before; Crown Point, 348, up five; Merrillville, 289, up four; Hobart, 223, up one; Dyer, 222, up four; Schererville, 138, no change; Munster, 132, up three; Highland, 105, up six; Griffith, 84, up three; Whiting, 88, up nine; "unknown," 64, up four; and "other," 14, up one.
Total deaths included: Crown Point, 32; Dyer, 19; Hammond, 16; Munster, 13; Hobart, 11; Merrillville, 10; Schererville and Lowell, four each; Highland, Griffith, whiting, Cedar Lake and Lake Station, two each; and St. John, one.
State to review whether NIPSCO, utilities can charge customers to make up revenue lost during pandemic
The Gary Health Department reported Wednesday a total of 628 cases and 47 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 322 cases Thursday, an increase of 22 from Wednesday, and 10 deaths, an increase of five since May 21.
The Porter County Health Department reported an additional nine cases, for a total of 514. The number of coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals fell to 14, while the number who have recovered rose to 338.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 207; Center Township, 136; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 35; Liberty Township, 24; Union Township, 21; Boone Township, 15; Porter Township, 8; Morgan Township, 7; Pleasant Township, 7; Pine Township, 3; Jackson Township, 2. Most cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Newton County added two cases, for a total of 76. Jasper County added four cases, for a total of 66.
Additional cases reported Thursday occurred between May 6 and 27, state officials said.
A total of 242,287 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 13.6% receiving positive results.
Totals included 21,474 in Lake County, 4,394 in Porter County, 3,653 in LaPorte County, 334 in Newton County and 1,084 in Jasper County.
Additional tests reported Thursday occurred between March 29 and May 27, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
The Lake County Health Department is offering a testing site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Hobart emissions testing facility, 325 Sullivan St.
Free testing also is being provided by appointment only at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road. To make an appointment, go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
