5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Lake County, state data showed.

The deaths bring the total number to 175 in Lake County, 24 in Porter County, 22 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

LaPorte County reported a total of 22 deaths Thursday, one less from Wednesday. Health officials sometimes adjust numbers if they learn cases are redundant or should be classified differently.

Additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 29 and May 27, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 646 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 33,068.

Lake County reported 147 new cases, for a total of 3,492 cases.