5 more dead from COVID in NWI as Region and Indiana both record-high case jumps

Five more people were reported dead from COVID-19 on Thursday in the Region while Indiana saw more than 6,600 cases reported in a 24-hour period, breaking its previous record.

The Region's five-county area similarly had its largest single-day jump in cases to date, adding more than 1,000.

New local deaths included two more each in Lake and Porter counties and one more in LaPorte County.

This brings regional fatalities to 403 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 69 in Porter County, 82 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were another 51 deaths reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,563.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

The disease is also likely to soon pass heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.