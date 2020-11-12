5 more dead to COVID in NWI as Region and Indiana both record-high case jumps

Five more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in the Region Thursday while Indiana saw more than 6,600 cases reported in a 24-hour period, breaking its previous record.
The Region's five-county area similarly had its largest single-day jump in cases to date, adding more than 1,000.
New local deaths included two more each in Lake and Porter counties and one more in LaPorte County.
This brings regional fatalities to 403 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 69 in Porter County, 82 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
There were another 51 deaths reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,563.
On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
The disease is also likely to soon pass heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.
State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 573 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 31,500 have been infected.
A total of 1,034 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 20,300 cases in Lake County, up 608; 5,696 in Porter county, up 270; 3,429 in LaPorte County, up 96; 1,060 in Jasper County, up 28; and 407 in Newton County, up 32.
Another 6,654 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indiana. That is by far the largest increase yet recorded over the period of one day.
Additional cases pushed the state's total to 230,965. New cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 42 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 15.6% in Lake County, up from 15.1% the day before; 16.5% in Porter County, up from 15.6%; 11.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.9%; 23.4% in Newton County, down from 24.4%; and 11.8% in Jasper County, up from 11.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 10.5% seven-day rate, up from 10.3%, and a 6.2% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.4%. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
A total of 1,876,317 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,370,098 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 8 and Wednesday.
In Illinois, Calumet City had 1,643 positive cases, up 31, and 18,616 tests, while Lansing had 1,461 cases, up 38, and 14,397 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Lake Central School Corp.
Merrillville Community School Corp.
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.