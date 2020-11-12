5 more dead to COVID in NWI as Region and Indiana both record-high case jumps

New deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 573 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 31,500 have been infected.

A total of 1,034 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 20,300 cases in Lake County, up 608; 5,696 in Porter county, up 270; 3,429 in LaPorte County, up 96; 1,060 in Jasper County, up 28; and 407 in Newton County, up 32.

Another 6,654 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indiana. That is by far the largest increase yet recorded over the period of one day.

Additional cases pushed the state's total to 230,965. New cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 42 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 15.6% in Lake County, up from 15.1% the day before; 16.5% in Porter County, up from 15.6%; 11.4% in LaPorte County, down from 11.9%; 23.4% in Newton County, down from 24.4%; and 11.8% in Jasper County, up from 11.6%.