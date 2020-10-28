 Skip to main content
5 more NWI residents die from COVID-19, bringing Region's death tally to 500
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Five more people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two more each in Lake and LaPorte counties and one in Porter County, bringing the total number of Region residents to die of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 500.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 364 in Lake County, 55 in Porter County, 65 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 33 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,991.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 22 to Tuesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Region added another 277 positive cases, bringing its overall infections total since the beginning of the pandemic to 21,795.

Northwest Indiana case totals included 14,804 in Lake County, 3,586 in Porter County, 2,441 in LaPorte County, 723 in Jasper County and 241 in Newton County.

In Porter County, six patients were hospitalized, and 2,780 had recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 7.1% seven-day rate and a 5.2% cumulative rate for all tests and 13.5% seven-day rate and an 14.5% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The number of Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday was 1,679, the highest seen to date, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 9.5% for all tests and 14.5% for unique individuals in Lake County; 9.4% for all tests and 16.8% for unique individuals in Porter County; 9% for all tests and 12.4% for unique individuals in LaPorte County; 12.8% for all tests and 19.6% for unique individuals in Newton County; and 11.9% for all tests and 21.6% for unique individuals in Jasper County.

Statewide, 2,587 additional positive cases were reported, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 169,112.

State officials said 1,657,090 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 2,783,748 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between April 15 and Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

