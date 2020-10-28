5 more NWI residents die from COVID-19, bringing Region's death tally to 500

Five more people were reported dead due to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Northwest Indiana, including two more each in Lake and LaPorte counties and one in Porter County, bringing the total number of Region residents to die of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 500.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 364 in Lake County, 55 in Porter County, 65 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and five in Jasper County, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Statewide, 33 more deaths were reported in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,991.

Another 236 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Oct. 22 to Tuesday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Region added another 277 positive cases, bringing its overall infections total since the beginning of the pandemic to 21,795.