5-part reopening plan dependent on infections, Gov. Pritzker says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday outlined a five-phase plan for re-opening the state as the threat from COVID-19 subsides, but there were no surprises — the speech with which people may resume former activities remains dependent on vigilance against the coronavirus.

Under pressure to show signs of a return to normalcy, the Democrat unveiled “Restore Illinois,” which indicates that the state has already entered the plan's second phase. It's defined by loosened restrictions on the governor's stay-at-home order, allowing more social interaction while wearing face coverings.

But while some states moved aggressively last week to reopen commerce and in Illinois, spring-like weather lured frustrated home-bound residents outside and into crowds, Pritzker made clear that the “Restore” plan is a long way from high gear.

“We all have a passionate desire to return to the sense of normalcy that we felt before the world knew of COVID-19," Pritzker said in Chicago. “Here’s the truth and I don’t like it any more than you do: Until we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment or enough widespread immunity that new cases fail to materialize, the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist.”

Pritzker has previously said reopening depends on a consistent, 14-day drop in new COVID-19 cases.