5 submit bids for Winfield wastewater plant expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — The town is getting one step closer to beginning work on the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant.

Bids for the project were opened Tuesday during the Sewer Board meeting.

Five submitted bids, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $5.48 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $5.49 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $5.64 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $5.76 million; and Williams Brothers Construction, Inc., $6.28 million.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson noted the bids read during Tuesday evening's meeting were base bids and there were additional add-ons within the bid packages.

The Sewer Board unanimously agreed to take the bids under advisement for review by the town's legal and engineering departments.

The town's Engineering Consultant, Jeremy Lin, said he plans to review the bid packages and will make a recommendation to the town.