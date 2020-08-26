 Skip to main content
5 submit bids for Winfield wastewater plant expansion
Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — The town is getting one step closer to beginning work on the expansion of its wastewater treatment plant. 

Bids for the project were opened Tuesday during the Sewer Board meeting. 

Five submitted bids, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $5.48 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $5.49 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $5.64 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $5.76 million; and Williams Brothers Construction, Inc., $6.28 million. 

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson noted the bids read during Tuesday evening's meeting were base bids and there were additional add-ons within the bid packages. 

The Sewer Board unanimously agreed to take the bids under advisement for review by the town's legal and engineering departments.

The town's Engineering Consultant, Jeremy Lin, said he plans to review the bid packages and will make a recommendation to the town. 

In March, the town began looking at ways to finance the project, which is set to double the plant's current capacity and allow the plant to operate more efficiently and cheaply, according to a previous Times report. 

The improvements also will improve water quality in the town. 

Town Council President Gerald Stiener, who also chairs the Sewer Board, predicted in March the project would run about $5 million, which the town will finance through a building corporation. 

The building corporation will own the treatment plant and lease it back to the town.

Bonds for the project will be paid with sewer fees collected by the town. Once the bonds are paid off, the building corporation will cease to exist, according to a previous Times report.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

