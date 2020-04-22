5-year-old Schererville murder victim had bright future, father says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — Five-year-old Daniel Holdcroft Jr. was the light of many people’s lives, his father said in an interview with The Times on Wednesday. Now he is gone.

It has been seven days since the child died at Franciscan Health in Dyer after suffering multiple serious injuries April 16.

Since then, his father has pored through endless photos of his son, which show the child playing arcade games and smiling in the embrace of family members. While Daniel Jr. did not live with his biological father, the two had a close bond.

“He was the light in every situation, every family gathering and every day,” said Daniel Holdcroft Sr., of Alsip. “It all revolved around him. He was definitely going to become something special. He was taken too soon.”

Holdcroft said his son always was looking to lend a hand and took interest in electronics.

“He loved to help,” Holdcroft said. “He’d say, ‘Let me know if you need my help, dad.’ He loved driving remote-controlled cars with me and he loved Pokemon, whether it was video games or the cards. We were working on building him a gaming computer.”