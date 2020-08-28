5th federal execution of 2020 on again after drug ruling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The scheduled federal execution of a 10-year-old Kansas girl's killer was back on track Friday after an appellate panel tossed a lower court's ruling that would have required the government to get a drug prescription before it could use pentobarbital to kill the inmate.

Questions about whether pentobarbital causes pain prior to death has been a focus of last-minute appeals for Keith Nelson, who would be the fifth person to die this year and the second this week in the Trump administration's resumption of federal executions after a 17-year hiatus. All the executions by lethal injection have been carried out at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

If Nelson's lawyer appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court on the prescription issue, the decision on whether Nelson lives or dies Friday could still come down to the high court. But similar moves to delay three other executions last month failed, with the high court ruling 5-4 to allow them to proceed.

Nelson's spiritual adviser, Sister Barbara Battista, told The Associated Press early Friday that she would be at Nelson's side inside the death chamber if the execution goes ahead.

She spoke to the 45-year-old Nelson regularly since last month, and last talked to him by phone Wednesday, saying he sounded more subdued than usual but not frightened.