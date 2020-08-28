5th federal execution of 2020 on again after late ruling

Butler's mother, Cherri West, hoped Nelson's execution would bring her some peace after living for decades with the torment of her daughter's final hours.

"To know that that was the last face that she saw on this earth before he took her, and having to know how scared she was and what he was doing to her, has literally eaten me up."

With the execution Wednesday of Lezmond Mitchell — the only Native American on federal death row — the federal government under President Donald Trump registered more executions in 2020 than it had in the previous 56 years combined.

The executions of Nelson and Mitchell were scheduled for the same week as the Republican National Convention, where many Trump supporters sought to portray him as a law-and-order candidate.

"The death penalty is not about fairness and justice, it's about politics," said Nelson's lawyer, Dale Baich.

Nelson's current attorneys said Nelson's lawyers during the 2001 penalty phase of his case should have emphasized mitigating evidence, including that Nelson suffered brain damage as a newborn and was abused as a child.

During arguments, prosecutors pointed to Nelson's twin brother, saying he grew up in similarly difficult circumstances but had a good job and had done well.