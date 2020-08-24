6 arrested outside mayor’s home, where protests are barred

CHICAGO — Six people were arrested outside the home of Chicago’s mayor, where protesting has been limited through enforcement of an ordinance barring protests in residential areas, authorities said Sunday.
Four women and two men were taken in custody Saturday and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing for their actions in front of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home.
The six live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania and have been released, authorities said. The Chicago Sun-Times reports a woman connected to those arrested said the protesters were with the "Jesus Matters Movement." The woman said they were picketing Lightfoot’s home because the mayor is a liberal and liberals were the reason the nation was in decline.
Protests in front of Lightfoot’s home have been nearly impossible since Chicago police began enforcing an ordinance that bans protests in residential areas. Protesters in recent months frequently gathered in front of Lightfoot’s home to garner attention to a number causes, including Black Lives Matter, defunding the police and removing officers from schools.
Chicago police have been using barricades and officers to keep protesters away from Lightfoot’s home. The mayor has said the police presence is justified given the threats she and her family have received.
