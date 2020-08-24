 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 arrested outside mayor’s home, where protests are barred
urgent

6 arrested outside mayor’s home, where protests are barred

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Violence

Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during a press conference at City Hall, in Chicago, July 22.

 Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, file

CHICAGO — Six people were arrested outside the home of Chicago’s mayor, where protesting has been limited through enforcement of an ordinance barring protests in residential areas, authorities said Sunday.

Four women and two men were taken in custody Saturday and charged with misdemeanor counts of residential picketing for their actions in front of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home.

The six live in New York, Washington, Arkansas and Pennsylvania and have been released, authorities said. The Chicago Sun-Times reports a woman connected to those arrested said the protesters were with the "Jesus Matters Movement." The woman said they were picketing Lightfoot’s home because the mayor is a liberal and liberals were the reason the nation was in decline.

Chicago mayor defends beefed-up police presence near home

Protests in front of Lightfoot’s home have been nearly impossible since Chicago police began enforcing an ordinance that bans protests in residential areas. Protesters in recent months frequently gathered in front of Lightfoot’s home to garner attention to a number causes, including Black Lives Matter, defunding the police and removing officers from schools.

Chicago police have been using barricades and officers to keep protesters away from Lightfoot’s home. The mayor has said the police presence is justified given the threats she and her family have received.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 24

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts