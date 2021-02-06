6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,154 cases, up two from the previous day, and 32,286 tested. Lansing had 2,895 cases, up five, and 25,642 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.5% in Lake County, down from 7.6% the day before; 6.3% in Porter County, down from 6.5%; 7.3% in LaPorte County, down from 7.6%; 10.7% in Newton County, down from 13.2%; and 9% in Jasper county, up from 8.8%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Saturday, 205,712 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 681,965 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.

There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.